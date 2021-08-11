KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 345,500 UP 8,000
GCH Corp 32,600 UP 350
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 2,000
Daewoong 37,500 UP 250
SamyangFood 89,300 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 451,500 DN 11,000
TaekwangInd 1,109,000 UP 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,990 DN 50
KAL 30,100 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 0
LG Corp. 94,700 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 152,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 17,950 UP 100
L&L 12,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,300 UP 600
Shinsegae 270,500 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 58,300 UP 1,200
COSMAX 133,500 UP 11,000
LS 71,600 UP 700
GC Corp 324,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 42,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 802,000 UP 2,000
NHIS 13,100 UP 250
KPIC 241,500 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 40
SKC 160,000 DN 3,500
GS Retail 34,050 DN 350
Ottogi 530,000 DN 5,000
DongwonInd 242,000 DN 500
IlyangPharm 35,700 UP 700
SK Discovery 52,200 DN 300
F&F Holdings 36,100 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 5,200 UP 20
SamsungElec 78,500 DN 1,700
HtlShilla 92,000 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 115,500 UP 2,000
KSOE 121,000 DN 3,500
