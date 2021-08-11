POSCO 345,500 UP 8,000

GCH Corp 32,600 UP 350

LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 2,000

Daewoong 37,500 UP 250

SamyangFood 89,300 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 451,500 DN 11,000

TaekwangInd 1,109,000 UP 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,990 DN 50

KAL 30,100 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 0

LG Corp. 94,700 UP 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 152,000 DN 2,500

BoryungPharm 17,950 UP 100

L&L 12,800 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 69,200 DN 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 51,300 UP 600

Shinsegae 270,500 UP 2,000

DB INSURANCE 58,300 UP 1,200

COSMAX 133,500 UP 11,000

LS 71,600 UP 700

GC Corp 324,000 UP 6,500

GS E&C 42,150 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 802,000 UP 2,000

NHIS 13,100 UP 250

KPIC 241,500 DN 5,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 40

SKC 160,000 DN 3,500

GS Retail 34,050 DN 350

Ottogi 530,000 DN 5,000

DongwonInd 242,000 DN 500

IlyangPharm 35,700 UP 700

SK Discovery 52,200 DN 300

F&F Holdings 36,100 DN 300

MERITZ SECU 5,200 UP 20

SamsungElec 78,500 DN 1,700

HtlShilla 92,000 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 3,000

Hanssem 115,500 UP 2,000

KSOE 121,000 DN 3,500

(MORE)