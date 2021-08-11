KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,350 DN 450
OCI 112,500 0
Hanmi Science 76,000 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 65,300 DN 500
KorZinc 515,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,530 DN 190
HyundaiMipoDock 78,800 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 51,400 UP 100
S-Oil 95,700 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 213,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,500 DN 2,000
HMM 40,150 UP 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 91,400 DN 2,500
KEPCO 25,050 DN 200
SamsungSecu 46,650 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 16,350 0
KumhoPetrochem 197,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 272,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,500 DN 1,500
S-1 81,600 UP 100
ZINUS 107,000 UP 2,000
Hanchem 289,000 DN 4,500
DWS 43,200 DN 100
Hanon Systems 16,400 UP 550
SK 272,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,750 0
KUMHOTIRE 6,460 UP 110
HyundaiElev 51,300 DN 2,200
Handsome 38,950 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 18,450 DN 50
COWAY 76,700 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,500 UP 1,000
SKTelecom 293,500 DN 9,000
SNT MOTIV 58,800 UP 500
IBK 10,400 UP 150
LOTTE TOUR 19,400 DN 250
DONGSUH 30,650 DN 550
SamsungEng 23,500 DN 1,150
