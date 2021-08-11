KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 138,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 7,530 UP 230
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 23,900 DN 150
KT 34,850 UP 1,450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL188000 DN3000
LG Uplus 14,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,600 UP 1,100
KT&G 81,500 UP 100
DHICO 21,350 DN 150
Doosanfc 49,750 DN 650
LG Display 22,100 DN 50
Kangwonland 27,650 UP 850
NAVER 445,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 144,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 790,000 DN 25,000
KIWOOM 120,500 UP 2,000
DSME 30,350 DN 150
DSINFRA 16,500 DN 250
DWEC 7,090 UP 80
DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 41,050 DN 450
LGH&H 1,417,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 851,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 50,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,500 DN 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 156,000 DN 1,500
Celltrion 283,000 UP 13,000
Huchems 24,500 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,200 UP 300
KIH 96,600 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 34,100 UP 250
GS 42,250 DN 150
CJ CGV 30,100 DN 700
LIG Nex1 44,250 UP 1,050
Fila Holdings 55,900 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,000 UP 750
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs