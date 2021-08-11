KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,540 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 223,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 13,850 DN 450
SK Innovation 246,500 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 37,150 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 53,600 UP 1,300
Hansae 21,100 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 90,700 DN 700
Youngone Corp 38,850 DN 650
CSWIND 79,900 UP 500
GKL 16,250 UP 50
KOLON IND 79,300 UP 400
HanmiPharm 322,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,870 UP 30
emart 175,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 51,400 UP 100
HANJINKAL 66,400 DN 500
DoubleUGames 62,900 UP 300
CUCKOO 132,500 UP 500
MANDO 63,000 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 975,000 UP 28,000
INNOCEAN 60,900 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 43,950 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 UP 250
Netmarble 136,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69200 UP2100
ORION 117,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 DN 200
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 303,500 UP 8,500
HDC-OP 29,500 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 797,000 DN 35,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 547,000 DN 33,000
SKBS 300,000 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 150
HYBE 301,000 DN 12,500
SK ie technology 202,500 DN 8,000
DL E&C 137,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 100
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs