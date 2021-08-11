Cheong Wa Dae: No secret deal behind reconnection of hotlines with N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in dismissed an allegation Wednesday that it might have had a secret deal with North Korea for the reconnection of direct communication channels earlier this month.
It was responding to former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's call for the clarification of a related process.
Yoon, a leading presidential candidate of the conservative main opposition People Power Party, took issue with Pyongyang's latest threats of retaliatory actions against South Korea's plan to go ahead with an annual joint military exercise with the United States.
Yoon asked in public whether there was any unannounced accord associated with the reopening of the hotlines.
A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that the suspicion raised by Yoon is "untrue."
Last month, the two Koreas reopened their military and government liaison hotlines in what Moon's office described as the fruit of Moon and the North's leader Kim Jong-un exchanging personal letters several times.
Pyongyang, however, has refused to answer daily hotline communication since Seoul made clear that it will not cancel or postpone the combined defense drills scheduled to kick off next week.
Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, issued a statement Tuesday strongly criticizing South Korea. The following day, Kim Yong-chol, head of the United Front Department handling inter-Korean affairs, also warned of a serious security crisis from the allies' "wrong choice."
The Cheong Wa Dae official reiterated Seoul's position that it will continue efforts to establish peace and improve inter-Korean ties.
Cheong Wa Dae has no plan for an emergency session of the National Security Council (NSC) on the North's back-to-back statements, the official added on the customary condition of anonymity.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs