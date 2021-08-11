Orion Q2 net income down 39.9 pct. to 39.5 bln won
All News 15:48 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 39.5 billion won (US$34.2 million), down 39.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 55.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 86.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.6 percent to 501.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
Most Saved
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs