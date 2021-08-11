Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ncsoft Q2 net income down 40.4 pct. to 94.3 bln won

All News 15:52 August 11, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 94.3 billion won (US$81.6 million), down 40.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 112.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0 percent to 538.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 20.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!