S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 11, 2021
All News 16:33 August 11, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.977 0.978 -0.1
2-year TB 1.244 1.254 -1.0
3-year TB 1.419 1.432 -1.3
10-year TB 1.934 1.916 +1.8
2-year MSB 1.248 1.258 -1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.845 1.855 -1.0
91-day CD 0.710 0.710 0.0
(END)
