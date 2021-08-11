KH Feelux to sell shares to raise capital
All News 16:47 August 11, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 11 (Yonhap) -- KH Feelux Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise capital.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.43 million common shares at a price of 2,910 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
