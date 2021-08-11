Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KH Feelux to sell shares to raise capital

All News 16:47 August 11, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 11 (Yonhap) -- KH Feelux Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.43 million common shares at a price of 2,910 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#KH FEELUX Co. #Ltd.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!