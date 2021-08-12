Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:16 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Pandemic not at peak yet, limits on distancing measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Limits on distancing measures, public anxiety growing (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Short, strong' measure failed; vaccine supply shortage looms (Donga Ilbo)
-- New approach needed for distancing measures (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Limits on current distancing measures, new approach needed (Segye Times)
-- Herd immunity difficult even with 70 pct vaccination due to delta variant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Medical facilities on verge of collapse as daily new cases above 2,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Time to adjust quarantine measures as outbreak spreads with over 2,000 cases (Hankyoreh)
-- No escape against 'COVID-19 dystopia' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 2,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-culture evolves to encompass foreign artists (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit a record 2,233 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daily COVID cases surpass 2,000 on variant, slow vaccine drive (Korea Herald)
-- Experts see no peak in Korea's COVID infections (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!