(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 12)

The report says the surface temperature will go up by 1.5 degrees from 2021 to 2040, though it presented this as the 2030-52 period in a 2018 report, which means the climate time has begun ticking away 12 years earlier than previously estimated. The 2015 Paris Agreement called for restricting the temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees to cope with the climate crisis. Scientists have warned that humans may face an irreversible catastrophe unless they can curb the temperature increase to under that level.