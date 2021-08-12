Online food market soars 45 pct in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's online food market jumped more than 45 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The value of online food transactions in Asia's fourth-largest economy stood at 27.8 trillion won (US$24 billion) in the January-June period, up 45.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea and industry sources.
It was the largest half-year tally that breached the previous record of 24.1 trillion won registered in the second half of last year.
In light of the current pace, the country's online food market is expected to top the 50 trillion-won mark this year after reaching 43.4 trillion won last year.
The first-half jump was attributed to a marked increase in contact-free consumption in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The figure covers online transactions of food, groceries, farm produce, meat and fishery goods, as well as food delivery services.
Transactions of food and beverages surged nearly 34 percent in the first half from a year earlier, with the value of food delivery services spiking some 63 percent.
The first-half gain in the online food market is much higher than the value of overall online shopping, which expanded 23.6 percent on-year to 91.8 trillion won.
Local food companies have been ramping up efforts to catch up with soaring online shopping amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(LEAD) New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs