E-commerce giant Coupang hemorrhages in Q2 despite record sales
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday its sales hit a new high in the second quarter of the year, but it posted big losses due largely to a one-off cost.
Sales stood at US$4.48 billion in the April-June period, up 71 percent from a year earlier, the New York-listed e-commerce behemoth said in a regulatory filing.
It marks the first time that Coupang's quarterly top line has exceeded the 5 trillion-won ($4.33 billion) mark. Coupang's sales have been jumping 50 percent on-year for the 15th consecutive quarter since the July-September period of 2017.
Yet Coupang registered a net loss of $518.6 million and an operating loss of $514.9 million for the second quarter. On-year changes in the losses were not available.
Coupang's net loss included a cost of $295 million related to a June fire at a warehouse, located some 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, that killed a firefighter.
The e-commerce giant said the company invested $120 million in the fresh food segment and Coupang Eats, an online food platform under its wing, in the second quarter.
Coupang said its fresh food sales more than doubled to over $2 billion in the quarter, with sales of Coupang Eats more than tripling from the last quarter of 2020.
Coupang said its active customers, or those who have bought goods through the company at least once in the first quarter, stood at 17.02 million in the second quarter, up 26 percent from a year earlier.
Spending per one active customer came to $263 for the three-month period, up 36 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Coupang made its landmark debut on the New York stock market in March this year in an effort to expand its global presence.
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(LEAD) New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs