Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops new automotive MLCCs
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, on Thursday said it has developed two types of automotive multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) that can be used for the advanced drive assist system (ADAS) as the company targets the future mobility market.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics unveiled the 0603-size (0.6mm wide, 0.3mm long) MLCC and the 3216-size MLCC for the ADAS, a key system for autonomous driving technologies, like the lane keeping assist system, surround view monitor and smart cruise control.
MLCC is a core component within electric devices that controls the stable flow of current within electric product circuits.
Samsung said its 0603 MLCC has the same 100 nanofarad capacity as the 1005 MLCC while reducing the surface area by 64 percent. The company added the bending strength of the new product is twice as strong as the standard, meaning it cannot be easily damaged by the shock and vibration incurred during driving.
The 3216-size MLCC has a capacity of 47 microfarad, which is more than double the capacity of existing 22 microfarad products, for better power supply.
"Samsung Electro-Mechanics achieved the industry's highest capacity among products of the same size by miniaturizing dielectric ceramic powder, a core material of MLCC, to a nano level as well as using an ultra-precise lamination method," it said.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics expected 20 percent annual growth in MLCC demand as more vehicles go electric and adopt ADAS features.
"Samsung Electro-Mechanics will strengthen its technological competitiveness by developing and manufacturing core raw materials for MLCCs, and expand the market share in automotive MLCCs by internalizing facilities and increasing production capacity," said Kim Doo-young, executive vice president of the component solutions unit at Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
