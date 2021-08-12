Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 32/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 33/23 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 29/26 Rain 60

Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

