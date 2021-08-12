Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 12, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30
Suwon 32/23 Sunny 60
Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 33/23 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 20
Gwangju 32/23 Cloudy 30
Jeju 29/26 Rain 60
Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
