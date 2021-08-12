Money supply logs continued growth in June
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow in June as loans to households and firms grew amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's M2 stood at 3,411.8 trillion won (US$2.94 trillion) as of end-June, up 0.8 percent from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, M2 jumped 21.3 percent, the BOK said.
A key economic indicator closely monitored by authorities, M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other near money that is easily convertible to cash.
The BOK said M2 kept rising in June as households and companies took out large bank loans to withstand the pandemic.
Last year, the BOK conducted two rate cuts in less than three months after South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus case, sending the policy rate to a record low of 0.5 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
From Sunmi to Red Velvet, K-pop female acts gear up for August releases
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(4th LD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute