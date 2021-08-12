Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Disaster-comedy 'Sinkhole' sets opening-day record for S. Korean movie this year

All News 10:29 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Disaster-comedy film "Sinkhole" has attracted over 147,000 moviegoers on the first day of its release, marking this year's highest opening-day attendance for a South Korean movie, data showed Thursday.

The film drew 147,304 viewers upon its debut on Wednesday, pushing two-week box office leader "Escape from Mogadishu" to No. 2, according to data compiled by the Korean Film Council.

"Sinkhole" logged the third-highest first-day score among all movies released this year, following "F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series, at 400,000 and Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" at 195,000.

"Sinkhole," the second disaster flick directed by Kim Ji-hoon of "The Tower" (2012), is a story about people swallowed by a massive sinkhole along with a multifamily house they tried hard to get. It stars Cha Seung-won, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Hye-jun.

This photo, provided by ShowBox, shows a scene from South Korean disaster-comedy flick "Sinkhole," released on Aug. 11, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This is a poster of South Korean disaster-comedy film "Sinkhole," provided by Showbox Corp. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Sinkhole #disaster-comedy film #box office
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!