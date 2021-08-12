2 Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload among the military population to 1,544, the defense ministry said Thursday.
An officer based in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was found to have contracted COVID-19 in a virus test conducted prior to taking part in a training, while a soldier in Dongducheon, 40 km north of the capital, was found to have been infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,987 new infections Thursday, raising the total caseload to 218,192.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
From Sunmi to Red Velvet, K-pop female acts gear up for August releases
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(4th LD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute
-
(LEAD) New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs