New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 2,000 on Thursday, but the peak of the current wave of the pandemic has not yet come amid calls for tougher measures to bring virus infections under control and slow vaccinations.
The country added 1,987 COVID-19 cases, including 1,947 local infections, raising the total caseload to 218,192, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Economic fallout from 4th wave of pandemic to loom larger from Aug: minister
SEOUL -- The potential economic fallout of the fourth wave of the pandemic will be "inevitable" starting in August amid concerns that the recent virus resurgence will likely slow the economic recovery, South Korea's top economic policymaker said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will make efforts to minimize the economic shocks from the latest flare-up in COVID-19 cases.
N. Korea unresponsive to S. Korea's hotline calls for 3rd day
SEOUL -- North Korea did not answer South Korea's phone calls via cross-border communication lines for the third straight day Thursday, officials said, in apparent protest against the summertime military exercise between the South and the United States.
The morning calls via the inter-Korean liaison office and military communication channels in the eastern and western border regions went unanswered earlier in the day, according to the officials.
(LEAD) British submarine-Busan
(LEAD) British submarine arrives in Busan ahead of aircraft carrier's port call
BUSAN/SEOUL -- A British nuclear-powered submarine accompanying the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has arrived in the southern port city of Busan, the South Korean Navy said Thursday.
The HMS Artful submarine docked at the port of the Naval Operations Command in Busan early Wednesday ahead of the aircraft carrier's port call later this month, naval officials said.
(LEAD) Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment wins emergency approval in Brazil
SEOUL -- South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. said Thursday its COVID-19 antibody treatment has won an emergency approval from Brazilian authorities.
The Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria granted the approval for an emergency application of Rekirona in adult patients suffering a mild form of COVID-19 that may develop into a more severe phase.
Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon widens lead over Gyeonggi gov. in hypothetical 2-way presidential race: poll
SEOUL -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading opposition presidential contender, widened his lead over his rival from the ruling bloc, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, in a hypothetical two-way presidential race, the latest poll showed Thursday.
According to the poll conducted by Realmeter on 2,031 voters nationwide from Sunday-Monday, 42.1 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) in a hypothetical two-horse race against Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the front-runner among Democratic Party (DP) candidates.
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
From Sunmi to Red Velvet, K-pop female acts gear up for August releases
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
(4th LD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute