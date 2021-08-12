(LEAD) Hanwha Systems invests US$300 mln in satellite communications firm
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 4-5, 10-11; CHANGES image)
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense and ICT unit of Hanwha Group, said Thursday it will invest US$300 million in London-based satellite communications company OneWeb to join the growing space development race in the private sector.
Hanwha will acquire an 8.8 percent stake in the company through the investment, which is expected to be completed in the first half of next year, according to a statement from OneWeb.
The satellite communications company, founded in 2012, aims to establish global internet coverage using a fleet of 648 low-earth orbit satellites by next year.
OneWeb is surrounding the planet with the satellites to ensure coverage even in remote areas, and the service is expected to power internet-of-things devices for future services, like self-driving cars.
The company has so far launched 254 satellites into orbit and plans to launch 34 more satellites later this month.
Hanwha said in a statement that it expects to create synergy with OneWeb on the back of its satellite and antennae technology.
The investment comes as the global space internet market is forecast to grow to as much as $582 billion in the next 20 years, Hanwha said, citing a Morgan Stanley report.
Hanwha joins other investors in OneWeb, including global telecom operator Bharti Global, satellite operator Eutelsat and SoftBank.
OneWeb competes with Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which also aims to provide broadband internet using satellites through its Starlink system.
Shares in Hanwha Systems jumped 7.74 percent to 18,100 won (US$15), outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.38 percent loss.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Indonesian engineers to return to S. Korea for KF-21 joint development