E-Mart Q2 net profit up 53.6 pct. to 483 bln won
All News 12:58 August 12, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 483 billion won (US$417 million), up 53.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 7.6 billion, compared with a loss of 47.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13 percent to 5.86 trillion won.
The operating profit was 66.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
