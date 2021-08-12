Kazakh president to make two-day state visit to S. Korea next week: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to South Korea next week for summit talks with President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
He will be the first foreign leader to visit here since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kazakh president is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Monday and have talks with Moon the next day on promoting substantive cooperation between the two countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
"Kazakhstan is our largest trading partner and investment destination in Central Asia, and also a key partner in the push for the New Northern Policy," she said at a press briefing.
In addition, the remains of Hong Beom-do, a well-known Korean independence fighter during Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45, will be repatriated in connection with his trip.
Hong, who had served as general commander of the Korean independence army, died in Kazakhstan in 1943.
Moon plans to send a special delegation there to bring the remains home this weekend, Park said.
