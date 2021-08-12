S. Korea seeks 'comprehensive' approach to space development in light of diplomacy, nat'l security
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea pursues a "comprehensive" approach to its space development in light of diplomacy, national security and other factors as it intends to further deepen engagement in the field, a senior diplomat said Thursday.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon made the remarks at a forum, stressing how Korea, a latecomer to space development, has managed to make significant progress in the area over the past decade.
"In 2020, Korea invested US$722 million in space development, which accounts for 3.2 percent of the government's R&D budget, and more than 9,000 professionals are working in the space industry," Choi said in a forum on space diplomacy co-hosted by the foreign ministry and the Science and Technology Policy Institute.
Choi also mentioned the country's recent move to join the Artemis Accords, a U.S.-led international agreement for lunar exploration, on the occasion of the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden in May.
"In the coming decade, Korea intends to take a more comprehensive approach to space development, broadening its focus to include the perspectives of diplomacy, national security and industry, in tandem with advances in technology," he said.
Given the increase in space-related activities by many countries, Choi also called for "a reexamination of global space governance," to enable better management of potential problems and to foster "a safe and predictable" environment for all.
"Such challenges cannot be addressed by any one country alone," he said, calling on the need for greater international cooperation through diplomacy in space exploration, including efforts that will help promote sustainable development goals.
