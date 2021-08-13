Foreign investors remain net sellers of Korean stocks in July
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a third consecutive month, data showed Friday.
Foreigners sold a net 3.77 trillion won (US$3.26 billion) worth of local stocks in July, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
British investors sold a net 2.3 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from Middle Eastern nations net purchased 500 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.
As of end-July, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 811 trillion won, accounting for 29.4 percent of the country's market capitalization.
Foreigners also bought a net 9.2 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
Their bond holdings were valued at 195.3 trillion won, or 8.9 percent of the total as of end-July.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
British submarine arrives in Busan ahead of aircraft carrier's port call
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate