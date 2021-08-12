KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 8,070 UP 80
Daewoong 37,450 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,500 DN 800
TaekwangInd 1,092,000 DN 17,000
SamyangFood 88,500 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,800 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 449,000 DN 2,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,600 UP 20
Nongshim 310,000 DN 4,000
KAL 29,900 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,700 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 87,300 UP 800
LG Corp. 94,900 UP 200
Shinsegae 267,500 DN 3,000
KCC 323,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 124,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 9,170 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 132,000 DN 1,000
Daesang 26,500 DN 400
SKNetworks 5,800 UP 10
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 98,100 UP 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,350 UP 150
HITEJINRO 33,550 0
Yuhan 60,900 UP 200
CJ 100,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 300
LX INT 28,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 19,700 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,675 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 DN 250
GS E&C 42,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 817,000 UP 15,000
KPIC 246,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,910 DN 60
SKC 164,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 33,850 DN 200
