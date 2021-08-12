Ottogi 530,000 0

IlyangPharm 34,750 DN 950

F&F Holdings 36,750 UP 650

MERITZ SECU 5,130 DN 70

AmoreG 57,600 DN 600

HyundaiMtr 219,000 UP 500

BukwangPharm 21,000 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 81,900 UP 2,200

DL 74,900 UP 500

KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 3,500

SK hynix 100,500 DN 5,000

Youngpoong 695,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 0

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,400 DN 550

SamsungF&MIns 215,500 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,900 DN 750

Kogas 35,300 DN 100

Hanwha 31,450 DN 50

DB HiTek 64,300 UP 1,700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,350 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 58,000 DN 300

SamsungElec 77,000 DN 1,500

NHIS 12,950 DN 150

DongwonInd 242,500 UP 500

SK Discovery 50,200 DN 2,000

LS 70,300 DN 1,300

GC Corp 311,500 DN 12,500

Hyosung 114,500 UP 2,500

LOTTE 36,650 DN 500

GCH Corp 31,900 DN 700

LotteChilsung 135,500 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,890 DN 60

POSCO 338,000 DN 7,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,100 UP 1,300

Doosan Bobcat 44,750 UP 800

ShinpoongPharm 71,800 UP 7,100

BoryungPharm 18,400 UP 450

L&L 12,750 DN 50

KSOE 120,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,600 UP 250

(MORE)