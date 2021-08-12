KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 530,000 0
IlyangPharm 34,750 DN 950
F&F Holdings 36,750 UP 650
MERITZ SECU 5,130 DN 70
AmoreG 57,600 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 219,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 21,000 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,900 UP 2,200
DL 74,900 UP 500
KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 3,500
SK hynix 100,500 DN 5,000
Youngpoong 695,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,400 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,900 DN 750
Kogas 35,300 DN 100
Hanwha 31,450 DN 50
DB HiTek 64,300 UP 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,350 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 58,000 DN 300
SamsungElec 77,000 DN 1,500
NHIS 12,950 DN 150
DongwonInd 242,500 UP 500
SK Discovery 50,200 DN 2,000
LS 70,300 DN 1,300
GC Corp 311,500 DN 12,500
Hyosung 114,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE 36,650 DN 500
GCH Corp 31,900 DN 700
LotteChilsung 135,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,890 DN 60
POSCO 338,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,100 UP 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 44,750 UP 800
ShinpoongPharm 71,800 UP 7,100
BoryungPharm 18,400 UP 450
L&L 12,750 DN 50
KSOE 120,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,600 UP 250
