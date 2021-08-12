KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 92,200 UP 200
OCI 111,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 65,800 UP 500
KorZinc 532,000 UP 17,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,340 DN 190
HyundaiMipoDock 77,600 DN 1,200
Hanssem 114,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 51,000 DN 400
S-Oil 95,100 DN 600
LG Innotek 209,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,000 DN 500
HMM 40,650 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 92,700 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 75,800 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 185,000 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 197,500 UP 500
Mobis 270,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 1,200
S-1 82,000 UP 400
ZINUS 110,000 UP 3,000
Hanchem 290,000 UP 1,000
DWS 43,300 UP 100
KEPCO 24,950 DN 100
SamsungSecu 47,200 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 16,150 DN 200
DONGSUH 30,750 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,500 0
SAMSUNG C&T 135,000 DN 3,500
PanOcean 7,750 UP 220
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,250 DN 650
KT 34,200 DN 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 UP13500
SKTelecom 312,500 UP 19,000
SNT MOTIV 59,100 UP 300
LOTTE TOUR 19,300 DN 100
HyundaiElev 51,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,800 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 6,470 UP 10
