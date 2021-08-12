KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 16,050 DN 350
SK 271,500 DN 1,000
Handsome 40,450 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 18,600 UP 150
COWAY 76,100 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 500
IBK 10,350 DN 50
DHICO 21,700 UP 350
Doosanfc 49,500 DN 250
LG Uplus 14,450 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,500 DN 1,100
LG Display 21,550 DN 550
Kangwonland 27,300 DN 350
NAVER 440,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 147,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 806,000 UP 16,000
KIWOOM 119,500 DN 1,000
DSME 30,850 UP 500
KT&G 81,900 UP 400
DSINFRA 16,600 UP 100
DWEC 7,160 UP 70
DongwonF&B 211,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 40,700 DN 350
Celltrion 281,500 DN 1,500
LGH&H 1,421,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 878,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 50,100 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,100 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 153,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Himart 34,450 UP 350
Huchems 25,050 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 4,500
GS 42,000 DN 250
CJ CGV 29,600 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 DN 600
LIG Nex1 45,350 UP 1,100
KIH 95,700 DN 900
FOOSUNG 14,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,500 UP 500
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
Indonesian engineers to return to S. Korea for KF-21 joint development