Hanon Systems 16,050 DN 350

SK 271,500 DN 1,000

Handsome 40,450 UP 1,500

Asiana Airlines 18,600 UP 150

COWAY 76,100 DN 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 500

IBK 10,350 DN 50

DHICO 21,700 UP 350

Doosanfc 49,500 DN 250

LG Uplus 14,450 DN 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,500 DN 1,100

LG Display 21,550 DN 550

Kangwonland 27,300 DN 350

NAVER 440,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 147,500 UP 3,500

NCsoft 806,000 UP 16,000

KIWOOM 119,500 DN 1,000

DSME 30,850 UP 500

KT&G 81,900 UP 400

DSINFRA 16,600 UP 100

DWEC 7,160 UP 70

DongwonF&B 211,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 40,700 DN 350

Celltrion 281,500 DN 1,500

LGH&H 1,421,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 878,000 UP 27,000

KEPCO E&C 50,100 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,100 UP 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 153,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE Himart 34,450 UP 350

Huchems 25,050 UP 550

DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 4,500

GS 42,000 DN 250

CJ CGV 29,600 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 DN 600

LIG Nex1 45,350 UP 1,100

KIH 95,700 DN 900

FOOSUNG 14,200 UP 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,500 UP 500

(MORE)