KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,490 DN 50
Fila Holdings 56,000 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 224,500 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 242,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 37,500 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 53,400 DN 200
Hansae 21,150 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 90,900 UP 200
Youngone Corp 38,950 UP 100
CSWIND 82,100 UP 2,200
GKL 15,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 81,100 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 319,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,910 UP 40
emart 169,000 DN 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY490 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 51,300 DN 100
HANJINKAL 66,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 61,900 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 133,000 UP 500
COSMAX 135,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 63,700 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 972,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,900 DN 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 0
Netmarble 132,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68600 DN600
ORION 117,500 0
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 293,000 DN 10,500
HDC-OP 29,850 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 809,000 UP 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 570,000 UP 23,000
SKBS 285,500 DN 14,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 DN 50
HYBE 303,500 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 217,500 UP 15,000
DL E&C 139,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,450 0
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
Indonesian engineers to return to S. Korea for KF-21 joint development