LG Q2 net profit up 663 pct. to 1 tln won

All News 15:50 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1 trillion won (US$862.1 million), up 663 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 75.2 percent on-year to 611.7 billion won. Revenue increased 29.8 percent to 1.92 trillion won.
