Jin Air Coltd. to raise 108.4 bln won via stock offering
All News 15:54 August 12, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 12 (Yonhap) -- Jin Air Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 108.4 billion won(US$93.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 7.2 million common shares at a price of 15,050 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) South Korea to maintain toughened social distancing rules for two more weeks
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(News Focus) S. Korea struggles with worst pandemic wave amid lagging vaccination rate
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
Indonesian engineers to return to S. Korea for KF-21 joint development