Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jin Air Coltd. to raise 108.4 bln won via stock offering

All News 15:54 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 12 (Yonhap) -- Jin Air Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 108.4 billion won(US$93.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 7.2 million common shares at a price of 15,050 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#JIN AIR CO,.LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!