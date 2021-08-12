Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure remains in red in Q2

All News 16:02 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 18.1 billion won (US$15.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 25.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 32.1 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 41.8 percent to 33 billion won.
