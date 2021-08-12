Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(2nd LD) Kazakh president to be first foreign leader to visit S. Korea amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to South Korea next week for summit talks with President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
He will be the first foreign leader to visit here since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
S. Korea, Turkey sign first currency swap
SEOUL -- South Korea and Turkey have signed their first currency swap agreement that will enable both countries to provide liquidity for the counterpart in case of domestic financial instability, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday.
The three-year agreement, signed by the BOK and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two countries of 2.3 trillion won (US$2 billion), the BOK said in a statement.
S. Korea seeks 'comprehensive' approach to space development in light of diplomacy, nat'l security
SEOUL -- South Korea pursues a "comprehensive" approach to its space development in light of diplomacy, national security and other factors as it intends to further deepen engagement in the field, a senior diplomat said Thursday.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon made the remarks at a forum, stressing how Korea, a latecomer to space development, has managed to make significant progress in the area over the past decade.
S. Korea's first homegrown space rocket set for launch in Oct. as scheduled
SEOUL -- South Korea's space council on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the launch of the country's first homegrown space rocket on Oct. 21, marking a cornerstone for the country's space development program.
But the final date could change depending on weather conditions, according to the science ministry.
BTS nominated in 5 categories at MTV Video Music Awards
SEOUL -- South Korean superband BTS has been nominated in five categories at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, including "Song of the Year" for its megahit "Dynamite," the U.S. TV station said Wednesday (local time).
This year, the annual awards show will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 12 and aired live on MTV, according to its website.
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
SEOUL -- Seungri, the disgraced former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, was sentenced to a three-year prison term by a military court on Thursday on multiple charges, including prostitution mediation and overseas gambling.
The Army's general military court in Yongin, south of Seoul, also ordered the immediate detention of the scandal-ridden celebrity, a 31-year-old whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun.
S. Korean actioner 'Mogadishu' sold to 50 countries worldwide
SEOUL -- Distribution rights to South Korean action blockbuster "Escape from Mogadishu" have been sold to 50 countries across the world, including the United States, Germany, Belgium and Japan, its local distributor said Thursday.
Distributors in Hong Kong and Singapore are working to release the movie next month, while those in other countries have yet to set an exact opening date due to uncertainty over the new coronavirus pandemic, according to Lotte Entertainment.
Korean USFK workers protest alleged workforce reduction
SEOUL -- Unionized Korean workers for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) protested Thursday that the American military has been reducing the size of the regular Korean workforce and hiring more irregular workers instead.
The union held a press conference outside the National Assembly to demand a series of improvements to the workers' employment conditions, including job security and the direct hiring of subcontracted workers.
