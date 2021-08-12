Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1,661 new COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Thursday, up 53 from day earlier

All News 18:31 August 12, 2021

#coronavirus new cases
