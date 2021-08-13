Quad countries hold high-level meeting ahead of second summit: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India and Japan held a virtual meeting to discuss cooperation in dealing with global and regional issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department said Thursday.
The meeting follows the first meeting of the leaders of the four countries that form the Quad, held in March.
"The four democracies acknowledged that global security and prosperity depends on the region remaining inclusive, resilient, and healthy," the State Department said in a press release.
"The officials examined ways to advance ongoing cooperation on numerous topics of mutual interest, including strategic challenges confronting the region, countering disinformation, promoting democracy and human rights, strengthening international institutions including the United Nations and related organizations, and supporting countries vulnerable to coercive actions in the Indo-Pacific region," it added.
The department said the heads of state of the Quad countries will hold their second summit this fall.
The proposed Quad leaders' meeting will be followed by a global summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Dec. 9-10, involving leaders from U.S. allies and other democratic countries that the White House said will help promote democratic values worldwide.
