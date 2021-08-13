Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea reports highest gender wage gap among OECD member states (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead (Kookmin Daily)
-- Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't says health insurance coverage improved in past 4 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead (Segye Times)
-- World Association of Newspapers criticizes media reform bill in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World Association of Newspapers against media reform bill in S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Working moms suffer 260,000 miscarriages in past 5 years, only 3 acknowledged as industrial accidents (Hankyoreh)
-- World Association of Newspapers says media reform bill to damage democracy in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Vaccine reservation rates of people aged 18-49 stand at only 60 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreigners sell Korean stocks amid falling won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fourth wave is filling up ICU beds (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Concerns loom as schools get ready to reopen (Korea Herald)
-- Korea fights preference for Moderna, Pfizer vaccines (Korea Times)
