(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 13)

As the fourth surge started early last month, the government raised social distancing to the highest Level 4 for the greater Seoul area, which covers the capital, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. Under the emergency measures, private gatherings are greatly restricted. Nonetheless, it did not even so much as put a dent in the infection numbers. The fourth wave looks different from the previous three that were checked by stronger social distancing. The highly contagious delta variant plays a decisive role. The pandemic situation seems to have entered a whole new phase that the nation has not experienced.