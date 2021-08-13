(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 13)

But whether Lee acted as party leader appropriately is a different matter. As PPP chairman, he must represent the conservative party in a battle against the liberal Democratic Party (DP). However, his Facebook shows no record of his positions on the unstable vaccine supplies under the Moon Jae-in administration or the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills, not to mention on the dangerous move by the ruling party to railroad a controversial media arbitration bill through the National Assembly.