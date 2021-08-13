Doubleugames Q2 net income up 81.9 pct. to 39.2 bln won
All News 07:55 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 39.2 billion won (US$33.8 million), up 81.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 49 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 59.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 16 percent to 158.6 billion won.
(END)
