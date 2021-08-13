Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 8 -- N.K. state media say leader Kim has ordered full state support for flood recovery efforts

10 -- S. Korea, U.S. begin preliminary training ahead of main summertime exercise

-- N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise

-- N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise

11 -- N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute

-- U.S. says joint military exercise is defensive, holds no hostility toward DPRK
