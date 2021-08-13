Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 8 -- N.K. state media say leader Kim has ordered full state support for flood recovery efforts
10 -- S. Korea, U.S. begin preliminary training ahead of main summertime exercise
-- N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise
-- N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise
11 -- N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute
-- U.S. says joint military exercise is defensive, holds no hostility toward DPRK
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Seoul stocks likely to wait on U.S. price gauge next week
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
New COVID-19 cases feared to plateau in 2,000s, citizens urged to stay home over weekend
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead