Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader orders full state support for flood recovery efforts
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered full state support for recovery efforts in a flood-hit eastern province as the country convened an emergency meeting of the provincial military commission to come up with recovery plans, state media reported Sunday.
About 1,170 homes were destroyed or flooded, and some 5,000 residents were evacuated urgently and large tracts of farmlands were flooded as up to 307 millimeters of rain fell in the eastern South Hamgyong Province between Aug. 1-2, according to earlier state media reports.
The South Hamgyong Provincial Military Commission of the Workers' Party met on Thursday and discussed "such technical matters as the formation of construction forces to be rapidly dispatched to the relevant areas," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N.K. paper says current hardships from pandemic, flood damage as challenging as war
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper said Monday that the country is faced with war-like challenges from a triple whammy of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, global sanctions and recent flooding.
"The challenges arising from an unprecedented global health crisis, protracted border closure and abnormal weather disasters have led to a crisis no less challenging than those during war," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the country's ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
The paper also called on its people to help achieve a self-reliant economy that advances regardless of "any sanctions by hostile forces" or other external factors, including the lockdown.
------------
N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea and the United States for going ahead with joint military exercises, accusing Washington of using dialogue offers to conceal its aggressive intention and expressing deep regret over Seoul's "perfidious behavior."
Kim Yo-jong also vowed to further strengthen the country's "deterrent of absolute capacity" to cope with military threats as South Korea kicked off a preliminary training with the U.S. in the run-up to next week's main exercise regardless of her earlier warning that the maneuvers will cloud inter-Korean relations.
"They are the most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy towards the DPRK, designed to stifle our state by force, and an unwelcoming act of self-destruction for which a dear price should be paid as they threaten the safety of our people and further imperil the situation on the Korean Peninsula," she said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed South Korea and the United States again for going ahead with its joint military exercise, warning it will make the allies feel a serious security crisis every minute.
Kim Yong-chol, head of the North's United Front Department handling inter-Korean affairs, made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the South Korean authorities have defied the opportunity to make a turn in relations.
The denouncement comes just a day after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticized Seoul and Washington as they kicked off a preliminary training Tuesday ahead of next week's main exercise.
------------
Heavy rain pummels northern region of North Korea: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rain battered northern parts of North Korea on Wednesday, the North's state-run broadcaster said, after the country's eastern province was hit with torrential rain earlier this month.
The northeastern province of North Hamgyong received more than 100 millimeters of rain from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., with some cities and counties recording up to 50 mm of rainfall per hour, the Korean Central Television reported.
Hwadae County in the province received 209 mm of rain from midnight to 8 a.m., with 123 mm pounding the region within just three hours from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.
------------
N. Korea's state TV airs Tokyo Olympics footage days after closing ceremony
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-run TV station began to air recorded footage of the Tokyo Olympic Games two days after its closing ceremony.
On Tuesday, the Korean Central Television aired a women's soccer match between the United Kingdom and Chile three weeks after the two played at the Olympics. It is also expected to air another match between China and Brazil later in the day, according to the TV schedule.
State TV had usually aired the Olympic games within a few days after the opening ceremony. This year's delayed broadcast appears to reflect its decision not to send its athletes to the event, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
------------
N.K. premier visits flood-hit areas, calls for speedy recovery efforts
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun visited a flood-hit eastern province and called for speedy recovery efforts, state media reported Thursday, as the country ramps up its drive to prevent damage from heavy downpours.
Kim inspected the damaged areas in South Hamgyong Province, including Yonggwang, Sinhung and Hongwon counties, and encouraged local residents and members of the North Korean army involved in the recovery campaign, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
During the field inspection, he discussed the issue of ensuring relevant authorities' "on-the-spot operation and command" to guide the recovery efforts and taking urgent measures to minimize damage to crops, the KCNA said.
(END)
