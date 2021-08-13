S. Korea, U.S. join hands to bolster multilateralism
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States on Friday agreed to join forces in reinforcing multilateralism and resolving other pending global trade issues.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held a virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Katherine Tai, to discuss ways to cope with the changing global trade environment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, the two officials vowed to make efforts to restore the multilateral trade regime by normalizing the function of the Geneva-based WTO, which has been disturbed by the growing protectionism around the globe.
The dispute-settlement role of the WTO has been suspended since December 2019 as the previous U.S. Donald Trump administration declined to name new members to the appellate body.
The two officials also agreed to work closely on climate change and digital trade.
South Korea and the U.S. plan to hold a face-to-face trade meeting in the near future, according to the ministry.
It was Yeo's first meeting with a top U.S. trade official since he took office this week.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
British submarine arrives in Busan ahead of aircraft carrier's port call
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead