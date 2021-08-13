Samsung Life Insurance Q2 net income down 75.1 pct. to 116.8 bln won
All News 08:50 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 116.8 billion won (US$100.6 million), down 75.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 93.9 percent on-year to 33.5 billion won. Revenue increased 7.3 percent to 8.19 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
British submarine arrives in Busan ahead of aircraft carrier's port call
-
N.K. envoy demands U.S. troops' withdrawal from S. Korea, denounces military drills as war rehearsal: TASS