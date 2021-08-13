Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q2 net income down 75.1 pct. to 116.8 bln won

All News 08:50 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 116.8 billion won (US$100.6 million), down 75.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 93.9 percent on-year to 33.5 billion won. Revenue increased 7.3 percent to 8.19 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!