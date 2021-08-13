(LEAD) Samsung Life Insurance net dips 75 pct in Q2
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more info throughout, image)
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top life insurer Samsung Life Insurance Co. said Friday its second-quarter earnings tumbled nearly 75 percent from a year ago due largely to a one-off factor.
Consolidated net profit stood at 116.8 billion won (US$100 million) in the April-June period, down 75.1 percent from a year earlier, Samsung Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue gained 7.3 percent on-year to 8.19 trillion won in the three-month period, while operating profit plunged nearly 94 percent to 33.5 billion won.
Samsung Life Insurance attributed the bottom-line drop for the second quarter to the setting aside of a 277.9 billion won provision stemming from its July loss of a lawsuit over immediate annuity.
In the first half of the year, Samsung Life Insurance's net profit soared 71.6 percent on-year to 1.23 trillion won, with its operating profit swelling 47.9 percent to 1.37 trillion won.
The surge in first-half earnings stemmed from strong revenue, a share price rise and special dividends from Samsung Electronics Co., the company said.
Samsung Life Insurance is the largest shareholder in Samsung Electronics Co., the flagship of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group., with about 8.2 percent.
