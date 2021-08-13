Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/24 Sunny 20
Incheon 30/25 Sunny 10
Suwon 32/24 Sunny 20
Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 20
Gangneung 28/22 Rain 60
Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 28/25 Rain 70
Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60
Busan 29/24 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
British submarine arrives in Busan ahead of aircraft carrier's port call
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead