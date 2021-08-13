Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Sunny 20

Incheon 30/25 Sunny 10

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 20

Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 20

Gangneung 28/22 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 28/25 Rain 70

Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60

Busan 29/24 Rain 60

