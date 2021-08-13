Seoul stocks open lower on extended tech losses
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday as giant chipmakers suffered an extended slump amid concerns of a price fall of DRAM.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.9 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,196.48 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks declined below the 3,200-point mark, largely on chip heavyweights' weeklong losses.
Foreigners continued to sell shares of large chip companies, following brokerage reports that said demand for chips may decrease after the current quarter.
Samsung and SK hynix shed 2.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Internet portal giant Naver traded flat, with Kakao decreasing 0.68 percent. Giant chemical maker LG Chem gained 1.59 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 1.44 percent on surging new coronavirus cases. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,166.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 5.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(3rd LD) Kakao Bank becomes most valuable financial firm in S. Korea on stock market debut
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
New cases still hover around 2,000; 4th wave of pandemic yet at peak
-
British submarine arrives in Busan ahead of aircraft carrier's port call
-
(2nd LD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead