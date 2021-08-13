PM asks public to minimize travel, warns of stern measures against illegal street rallies
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday urged people in South Korea to refrain from traveling or meeting in groups during the upcoming Liberation Day holiday season, as the nation struggles to contain the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"New patient numbers have reached new record highs following the summer vacation season. Please refrain from holding private gatherings and making trips during the three-day holiday period that begins tomorrow," Kim said in a nationally televised address requesting the public's cooperation in the nation's battle against the pandemic.
Kim also warned that the government will take stern measures against illegal street rallies, saying, "No freedom or rights can precede the protection of people's safety and lives."
