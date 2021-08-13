S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Friday extended the special advisory against overseas travel for another month, citing the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic and virus variants.
The advisory, effective until Sept. 13, calls for South Koreans not to go abroad unless the trip is essential, and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precautions for safety. The measure can be extended again.
The extension takes into account the importance of citizens refraining from overseas travel so as to prevent the rise of imported infection cases, the ministry said.
