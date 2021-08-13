DB Group denies seeking to sell South Korea's No. 2 foundry company
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- DB Group, South Korean finance-to-material conglomerate, on Friday denied media reports that it seeks to sell its foundry unit amid global chip shortages.
DB Inc., the group's holding firm, said in a regulatory filing that it is not considering selling its stake in DB HiTek Co.
Earlier, a local newspaper reported that DB Group is mulling selling its 17.38 percent stake in DB HiTek, estimated to be valued around 800 billion won (US$685 million).
DB HiTek is South Korea's second-largest foundry company behind Samsung Electronics Co. It was the world's 10th-largest contract chipmaker with a 1 percent market share in the first quarter, according to market researcher TrendForce.
Its business is based on an 8-inch wafer foundry and produces semiconductors like display driver integrated circuits and power management integrated circuits.
In the first quarter, DB HiTek posted 243.7 billion won in sales and 60.5 billion won in operating profit.
