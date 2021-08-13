Defense minister apologizes over death of alleged sexual abuse victim in Navy
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Friday apologized over the apparent suicide of a female Navy noncommissioned officer amid a probe into allegations a senior colleague sexually harassed her.
The chief petty officer, whose identity was withheld, was found dead at her residence on Thursday, after reporting days earlier that she had suffered sexual harassment in May.
"I am sorry to the bereaved family and to the people that what should not have happened has happened," Suh was quoted as saying. "Considering the gravity of the case, we will form a special investigation team ... and conduct a thorough investigation so as not to leave an inch of suspicion."
The incident took place as the military has been striving to stamp out sex crimes in barracks following the death of an Air Force noncommissioned officer in May, three months after she was sexually abused by a colleague.
